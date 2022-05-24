Kourtney Kardashian is now a Barker on Instagram! Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is embracing her marital name!
The 43-year-old turned to her Instagram after the wedding weekend with husband Travis Barker and made some edits to her bio.
The reality star is now called: “Kourtney Kardashian Barker"
Kourtney was joined by family and close friends Sunday in Portofino, Italy, in a Dolce and Gabbana sponsored wedding.
The mother-of-three tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer and long time friend Barker, after a year of dating.
Joining the celebrations, were also sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris Jenner.
