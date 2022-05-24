Rihanna in 'awe' of her baby boy, meeting son has been 'extremely special'

Rihanna is cherishing little joys of motherhood.

A source close to the Umbrella hitmaker and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky told PEOPLE that Rihanna is cherishing every single moment with her newborn.

"Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him," says the insider. "She really was so excited to be pregnant. She loved it. Meeting her son was of course extremely special too."

"Rihanna barely leaves his side. She is a fantastic mom," the source adds. "She wanted to give birth in L.A. since she has a big house with a yard. She enjoys sitting outside with her baby."

The insider adds that the songstress "doesn't seem rushed to get back to work" and "very much enjoys spending quiet time with her baby."

Rihanna announced her pregnancy back in January 2022 with a series of photographs in New York City. The couple welcomed their son earlier this month.