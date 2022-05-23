Scott Disick 'looked downcast' in LA before Kourtney-Travis wedding: reports

Scott Disick's recent outing in Los Angeles has sparked concern he was spotted at a bar before Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in Italy.
According to Daily Mail, the 38-year-old reality star, who shares three children with the new bride, is heading on a holiday.
The outlet reported that Scott tried to fly under the radar amid his arrival at a bar in Hollywood.
Wearing a hoodie, sunglasses and a baseball cup, Scott cut a casual figure for his outing as he was seen waiting for his valet.
The publication shared that he looked "downcast" as he waited to go back home.
Meanwhile, the Kardashians’ recent episode showed Khloe Kardashian blasting Scott for making ‘snarky’ comments about Kourtney.
"This is just him being snarky,” she said in a confessional video. "He's acting out... it's so clear, it's so transparent. But if Kourtney was such as problem... why would he want to be with her for so many years?"
Kourtney Kardashian captioned the post, “Introducing Mr. And Mrs. Barker”
“I think that everything kind of happens for a reason,” Keough said
Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae talks about new film
Doctor Strange' rules again at box office
Publication date of Prince Harry memoir remains mystery
Queen Elizabeth chooses interesting names for her horses