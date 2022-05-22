Peek into Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italian wedding sponsorship

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are taking the plunge and finally tying the knot with each other later today at an Italian castle, in Portofino, Italy.

Amid all, The Daily Mail revealed that the lavish showbiz wedding is being sponsored by luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in an exclusive deal.

Members of the Kardashian and Jenner clans have been pictured wearing pricey Dolce & Gabbana outfits in the run-up to the ceremony which is being held later today in the Italian seaside village of Portofino.



The reality stars exhibiting the brand's products against the idyllic backdrop of the Italian Riviera is set to give millions of pound worth of free exposure to Dolce & Gabbana, which has been hit by issues in recent years.



The bride's mother, Kris Jenner, in D&G this weekend

As part of the deal, guests will be ferried from their hotels to Portofino harbour late this afternoon in a fleet of four classic wooden Riva speedboats, furnished with Dolce & Gabbana accessories including animal print cushions and towels.



Friends: Fashion designers Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana have a longstanding relationship with the Kardashians

The outlet revealed that the Italian fashion house has been closely involved in organising every aspect of the lavish wedding celebrations which have been described as the showbiz event of the year.



Kourtney, 43, and heavily tattooed Blink-182 drummer Travis, 46, have also been staying on the superyacht Regina d’Italia which is believed to be owned by Stefano Gabbana, the co-founder of Dolce & Gabbana.