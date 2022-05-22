Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘no longer he power couple they think’: ‘Now irrelevant!’

“Irrelevant” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “not the power couple they think” experts warn.

This claim has been made by the royal author and biographer Cele Otnes, during her interview with Express UK.

There, she was quoted saying, “They're not really the power couple they thought.”



“I think there are two telling moments for that - one they weren't invited to Barack Obama's 60th birthday party, that huge thing had in Massachusetts.”

“And two, I don't believe they were invited to the Academy Awards, which for Megan would be her, you know, deal.”

“So they're really, for the circles they want to be in, and I don't think they're that relevant.”