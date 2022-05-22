Beyonce and other A-list celebrities could attend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding in Italy

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian will tie the knot again over the weekend in Italy - and one of those who may be attending is the legendary singer Beyonce.

Singing sensation Beyonce was seen checking into a hotel in the Italian village, which is where all of the other guests at the wedding will be staying.

A holiday maker staying in Portofino told HELLO!: "There were about 20 friends and family of the couple staying at the hotel and they were all very friendly, stylish and excited about the wedding. We chatted by the pool."



They added: "The town went crazy when the Kardashians arrived – and they all looked incredible close up and looked so happy to be in such a beautiful location for the wedding."



Kourtney has long been a fan of the Halo singer, and on Instagram has shown pictures of herself at Beyonce concerts. The star was even one of the guests at Beyonce and Jay-Z's Oscars party this year.

The couple's previous weddings were much more intimate affairs, this time the ceremony will feature all of Kourtney's sisters and even more A-list celebrities.



Kourtney and Travis first celebrated their love in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony that only featured themselves, before legally marrying in Santa Barbara earlier this week.