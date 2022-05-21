 
Saturday May 21, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s Italian castle wedding to take place tomorrow: Insider

On Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally got married in Santa Barbara

By Web Desk
May 21, 2022

Wedding bells seem to be chiming loud in Tinseltown as Kourtney Kardashian is marrying the 'love of her life' Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy.

The intimate wedding of Kourtney and Travis is due to be held tomorrow on the secluded terrace of a medieval castle, reported MailOnline.

Final preparations were today underway to prepare the romantic venue behind the high walls of the ancient Castello Brown fortress in the Italian village of Portofino.

Staff have been sworn to secrecy and made to sign legal agreements, forbidding them from talking about the wedding, which has been billed as the showbiz event of the year.

The ceremony was widely tipped to take place sometime this weekend, but we can exclusively reveal that guests will gather tomorrow to watch the couple tie the knot.

Security cameras have been erected to help monitor the area and keep unwanted visitors away.

Teams of workers were today seen moving around boxes containing sound equipment and trays with glasses and boxes of drinks between the castle and a nearby storage area.

