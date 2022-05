Fans speculate Tom Cruise was wearing shoe insole on Cannes red carpet

Tom Cruise left fans stunned as he arrived in style on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival for the first time in three decades.

The 59-year-old actor greeted fans ahead of the premiere of his latest film Top Gun: Maverick with his costar Jennifer Connelly.

However, the Mission Impossible actor’s recent appearance at the festival has sparked speculation that he was wearing lifts in his shoes.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the difference in Cruise’s height when he walked the red carpet beside the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who also attended his film’s premiere.

Fans believe that the Jack Reacher actor wore shoes with insoles placed inside to gain extra height.

Meanwhile, the American Made star has sparked rumors of a brand new romance alongside a British star. An insider revealed, “A few weeks ago, he was introduced to a beautiful British actress and was instantly hooked.”