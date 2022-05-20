Amber Heard scoffed at Brody Jenner for her 'mission' to become famous: Spencer Pratt

American TV personality Spencer Pratt recently revealed that Amber Heard scoffed at Brody Jenner because he couldn't help make her famous.

During his appearance on Thursday’s episode of the Juicy Scoop podcast, Pratt detailed his encounter with Heard at a nightclub nearly 20 years ago.

Pratt told Heather McDonalds that Jenner approached the then-aspiring actor.

“We were like 20 in a club. Brody and I go up, and Brody’s gonna hit on Amber,” Pratt claimed.

“She just moved out here from Texas, and we’re quizzing her. He’s trying to, you know, date her or go on a date — however, Brody would like it worded.”

Pratt continued, ”She’s like, ‘I’m not going on a date with you’ And he’s like, ‘Huh?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m already dating a famous director. I’m gonna be a movie star. I wouldn’t dare go on a date [with you].'”

Pratt said, "From the jump, she came out here (from Texas) with a mission" adding that Heard wouldn't have dated Jenner because he couldn't help make her famous, reported Daily Mail.