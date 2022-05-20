Prince Harry, Meghan accused of using their kids for 'favourable' spotlight in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are full proofing their UK return by bringing their kids.

Journalist Camilla Tominey declares it is 'obvious' that the Sussex return comes with ulterior motives of brand enhancement.

Ms Tominey told the Telegraph: "Well what to Harry and Meghan derive from not coming?

"Not much because they have to keep up their Royal ties because it's obviously helpful for them to be in contact with The Queen.

"And for the public to know that not just in the UK but also in America, we don't know for instance what role Netflix had in filming them making that visit to Windsor Castle some weeks ago.

"If they didn't come however it would really represent that kind of total separation of powers.

"And they don't really want that, neither side does because The Queen has always insisted that they remain much-loved members of the family.

"Regardless of what may have been said and done on Oprah or elsewhere.

"So they want to be part of the celebrations, they're also going to have favourable publicity on the back of the fact that they're bringing their children, Archie and Lilibet who the Queen hasn't even met to see her on this momentous weekend," she concluded.

Meghan and Harry will return to UK next month to celebrate Queen's 70 years on the throne. The couple will bring along son Archie and daughter Lilibet, named after Her Majesty.