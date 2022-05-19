Meghan Markle warned private life ‘now a pipe dream’ since celebrity ‘burden’

Meghan Markle has been warned she ‘cannot expect’ to maintain privacy after becoming Hollywood celebrities.

This claim has been made by PR expert Lida Citreon, on an episode of Royally Us.

There she claimed, “It's a choice you have to make, once you open pandora's box, you don't get to shut it and say well, now I want to take my family private.”



“Now I don't want pictures of me out in public, that's the celebrity burden.”

“There's all this opportunity with being the celebrity reputation, that you don't have with the royal or the institution but the risk is you don't get to put it back.”

“You don't get to now tell people that there are things you don't want to talk about, so once you open it, you kind of have to keep going with it.”

“That's where it gets really tricky and from a family standpoint, I don't think we can lose sight of the fact that Harry's still part of the family, she [Meghan] married into the family and was initially supposedly welcomed in. [But] it's still his family and that's got to be emotional.”