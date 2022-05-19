Tom Cruise attends Cannes Film Festival for the first time in three decades

Tom Cruise rolled into the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, greeted with whoops and hollers from a crowd gathered to get a glimpse of the star, who is attending the event for the first time in three decades.
“Tom! Tom!” shouted fans who stood outside the palm-lined festival venue as he stepped out of a car with blackened windows in a trim blue suit, sunglasses with slightly tousled hair.
Some had been camping out since breakfast, with stools and stepladders.
Cruise is promoting his new Top Gun sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick”, a big ticket draw at this year’s festival, which runs from May 17-28
