Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘never had star power', royal fans say

File Footage





Royal fans seem to think that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle overestimated their appeal since leaving the royal family, with many agreeing that they have no ‘star power’, reported The Daily Star.

After Meghan’s first project with Netflix, an animated series titled Pearl, was dropped earlier this month, the outlet asked royal fans whether they thought that the Sussex’s star power was fading and a majority answered in the affirmative.

One person was quoted as saying, “I can honestly say yes,” while another responded: “They didn't have any ‘star power’ in the first place.”

Yet another fan reportedly said, “Public opinion has certainly dropped, but that is due to their behaviour more than anything else,” and one other was of the view that Meghan and Harry’s only ‘appeal’ was their connection to the royal family.