Jason Momoa issues apology over his off-limits photography: ‘I disrespected culture’

Jason Momoa issues an apology for capturing pictures inside the Apostolic Palace, Sistine Chapel, Italy which is off-limits photography as flash can be harmful to the artwork.



The Aquaman took to Instagram to share his pictures of enjoying his trip to Italy. However, the 42-year-old soon found himself in hot waters as fans were outraged.

"We, regular people, are not allowed to film inside the Sistine chapel," one user commented.

Just Jared recently released a video apology of the actor in which Momoa can be seen saying that it wasn’t his intention to ‘disrespect the culture.’

"I came here when I was 19 or 20 to experience the Sistine Chapel,” Momoa said.

“I’ve always wanted to and now that I can, I gave a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew because we only had a couple of days off to experience these places."

"And then I found people wanted to take pictures with me, which is very odd, during a trip to the Vatican with all this wonder and they want to take pictures with me, which I don’t get, but regardless, I did,” Momoa explained.

"I was very respectful and I asked for permission from what I thought, would be okay.

“I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture. If I did, I apologize. It was not my intention.

“I paid to have that private moment and gave a nice donation to the church. I love you. I’m sorry if I offended you,” Momoa expressed.



