Kim Kardashian drops rare snaps with daughter North, leaves internet in awe

Reality TV star and supermodel Kim Kardashian sent the internet into a meltdown after dropping pictures with her daughter North, leaving fans in awe.



On Friday, the SKIMS mogul treated her fans with adorable glimpses with her daughter during their summer vacation.

Taking to Instagram, the Kardashians posted two adorable pics in which she is seen showering love on her daughter.

The first snap sees Kim dressed in a body-hugging swim-suit and her daughter seated next to her is seen donning a colourful life jacket over a lake and a lush green forest.



By looking at the second snap, we can say that the two are having a fun time during their outing as Kim looks smilingly at North who reciprocates the same by smiling back.

Taking to the caption, Kim wrote, “Looking through my phone at pics on the lake last summer. My baby girl is turning 9 soon .”