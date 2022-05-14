Kanye West returns to Instagram nearly two months after he was blocked

US rapper Kanye West has returned to Instagram nearly two months after he was blocked from posting on the photo-video sharing platform.
The Gold Digger singer made his return with a sweet comment on his girlfriend Chaney Jones’ endearing post.
Chaney took to the Facebook-owned app and shared her stunning photos without any caption.
Kanye was the first to react to the snaps.
He can’t stop gushing over his ladylove and dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.
Instagram said in March it had blocked Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, from using his account for 24 hours for violating the social network's harassment policy amid his acrimonious divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian.
The 44-year-old megastar had been in the spotlight for several weeks over his attacks on comedian Pete Davidson, who is dating Kim Kardashian.
An Instagram spokesperson said West was prevented from posting, commenting and sending DMs on the social network for 24 hours.
It had also deleted content -- without saying specifically what -- from his account for violating rules on hate speech, bullying and harassment.
Johnny Depp's defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard will resume on May 16
Queen Elizabeth had quite the day at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday
Queen Elizabeth was a proud grandmother as Lady Louise Windsor drove Prince Philip's carriage
Travis Scott has been named among the artists' lined-up for performance at the Billboard Musical Awards 2022
Queen Elizabeth dropped in at her favourite event of the calendar, the Royal Windsor Horse Show
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has been honoured with a new royal patronage earlier associated with Prince Philip