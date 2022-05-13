Queen Elizabeth approves title for cancer campaigner

The Queen has approved a Damehood for podcast host and cancer campaigner Deborah James as she raises more money for her charity following the decline in her health.

“The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of Damehood be conferred upon Deborah James, said a statement.

Yesterday, Prince William and Kate Middleton wrote personal message to Deboarh and urged people to donate for her charity.

The royal couple also made a donation.



