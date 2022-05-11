Kim Kardashian’s hairstylist shares interesting details about her blond for Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian, who paired Marilyn Monroe’s dress with platinum hair on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, has attracted massive praise from her hairstylist who also

Chris Appleton, Kim's hairstylist, told E! News: "I love a blonde Kim. I think it’s so interesting how a color can change the colors of the clothes you wear and it really changes your makeup. You can really reinvent things." he told E! News.

He added: "What I didn’t want to do was compromise the condition so much so that it didn’t look good."

Appleton continued: "We had a fast turnaround because we had to get it done for the Met, but it was lots of conditioning treatments in between each setting and lightening the process. My technique really is all about taking very fine sections of hair and lightening the process with just very fine sections back to back."



"It’s definitely not just about putting a color on all over and hoping for the best. It really is quite an approach that you have to plan it with. I go about that very particularly."



"We were fully comfortable and ready to go because we both knew it was gonna be a long session," Appleton said. "Kim’s done the color before. She knows."

