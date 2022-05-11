Jennifer Aniston, Halsey, Charlie Puth attend Bat Mitzcah celebration of Adam Sandler’s daughter

Adam Sandler threw a star studded Bat Mitzvah celebration for his youngest daughter Sunny Sandler as she is now 13-year-old.
The guest list of the event included Sandler’s longtime pal Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Lautner, Charlie Puth, Halsey and some famous TikTok stars as per pictures shared by the app user @lilah.newkirk, according to a report by E! News.
The event took place at the Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles and as the photographs indicate, it was a Candy inspired themed event.
The venue was decorated with rainbow colored balloons. A sign "Sunny's Pop Rocks" was also spotted in the images.
According to the viral pictures, Halsey and Charlie Puth also sang at the ceremony.
The Murder Mystery actor shares daughters, Sadie and Sunny, with wife Jackie Sandler, who he tied the knot with in 2003.
For the unversed, the “Bar and Bat Mitzvah ceremonies mark the transition into adulthood for young Jews. At age 13 a boy becomes Bar Mitzvah and at age 13 a girl becomes a Bat Mitzvah,” as per BBC.
“After these ceremonies Jewish boys or girls become responsible for living according to Jewish Law.”
