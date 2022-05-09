Prince Harry shares his feelings about New Zealand amid claims he 'hates' it

Prince Harry seems to have put to rest reports of him and Meghan Markle ‘hating’ their tour to Australasia in 2018, reported Hello magazine.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga just months after tying the knot in 2018, with Meghan also pregnant with their first child.
However, royal insider Tina Brown claimed in her book The Palace Papers that she spoke to numerous royal sources one of whom told her that Harry and Meghan “hated every second” of the tour.
“Meghan apparently hated every second of it. She found the itinerary of engagements 'pointless,' a former palace employee told me,” Brown wrote in her book, which released last month.
Now, in an advert for his travel company Travalyst, Prince Harry seemed to quash these claims, at one point saying: “It was an incredible time. We had an amazing time in New Zealand, it's beautiful.”
Meanwhile, Meghan has herself admitted that the 2018 tour was taxing for her and left her ‘exhausted’.
