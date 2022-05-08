Scott Disick on ex-Kourtney Kardashian: ‘I will always love her’

File footage





Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may have split up and moved on from each other, but the Lord admitted to still having the same amount of love for Kourt in a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

The episode in question, filmed last year in October, is based on Travis proposing to Kourtney at a Los Angeles beach.

During the length of the episode, Kourtney’s sister Khloe visited Disick after the proposal to check up on him, and asked him how he felt about it.

To this, Disick replied: “Don’t get me wrong, I’ll always love your sister. So I wasn’t that caught off guard. I thought they were already married the way she was talking.”

He went on to say: “At another time in my life, if I would have heard, life would have been over for me. It does give me a lot of relief that she’s happy and that somebody else is taking care of her.”

Kourtney and Disick dated each other for almost a decade before breaking up in 2015 for good. They share three children together; Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

They dated other people before Kourtney settled down with Travis. As for Disick, he is currently dating model Rebecca Donaldson.