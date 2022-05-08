Travis Scott returns to stage with first public performance since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott took to the stage for his first public performance since the deadly Astroworld Festival tragedy on Saturday night.
The Goosebumps crooner, 31, set the stage on fire after delivering an electrifying performance at megaclub E11even’s Miami Grand Prix celebration this weekend.
Clutching onto a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila, Scott told the crowd, “Everybody owes me a shot.”
The crowd went wild as Scott performed his numbers including Antidote, Highest in the Room, Pick Up The Phone, Goosebumps and SICKOMODE.
This has been Scott’s first public performance since the catastrophic Astroworld crowd crush, which led to 10 deaths and hundreds of injuries.
The rapper, who shares two children with model Kylie Jenner, faced several lawsuits following the tragic incident. He also claimed that he was unaware that people in the crowd at Astroworld were hurt or killed as he continued to perform despite the crowd begging him to stop.
