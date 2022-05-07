Hrithik Roshan showers love on Saba Azad’s post: See

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad make a perfect couple together as the pair shared cute chemistry in the latest post.



The Krrish actor has just dropped a sweet comment on Saba’s post as she sang the song in a new video and has taken the internet by storm.

Taking to Instagram, Saba posted a video as she sang a Punjabi song on Heer, the character of one of the popular tragic romances.

She captioned the post, "Mid study time daydreaming of Heer. Was going over lines for my next project and this one came and sat in my mind, had to get it out of me to be able to concentrate."

"For as long as I can remember Heer has been a part of my musical upbringing - so many magical singers have told her story in song - for me my earliest memories of Heer-Ranjha go back to the summer holidays in Ludhiana at my grandparents' place - its magical notes coming to us from my Dadiji’s (grandma) room where she played it on her cassette player."

She added, "Yes you can hear the AC grumbling in the back - yes that’s a pencil in my hair - it’s far from perfect and not my best attempt I’m afraid but I loved singing it anyway - bhool chook maaf (forgive the errors).”

Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan commented, "That pencil only adds to the contrast of all that you are as a human. Anomaly I say (fire emojis)."

Saba replied, "hey thanks :) trust you to find value in my stationary - you the cutest - ok bye." Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan commented, "Beautiful voice." Saba responded, "thankee pinkie aunty." Sussane liked the video and Saba's ex-boyfriend Imaad Shah wrote, "khereyan de naal ..uff." Saba responded, "Heer is the best."



