Chris Rock, David Chapelle jested about ‘the attack’ onstage at private comedy show: Report



Chris Rock recently joined David Chapelle at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles where he joked about his iconic Oscars’ slap-gate, saying he got smacked by the “softest person that ever rapped”.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chapelle addressed the incident at an intimate comedy show two days after his show Hollywood Bowl was interrupted when he was slapped by an unidentified man.

On Thursday, the small event featured star-studded audience including Kim Kardashian, Sean “Diddy” Combs, rapper Yasiin Bey, comedian Jeff Ross and Chris Rock.

During the show, Chapelle shared that after horrible incident, he was reached out by several kind-heart people, and it turned out “a lot of people" love him.

It was at this point Rock joined Chappelle onstage and reportedly, the two biggest comedians made fun about the “headline-making” attacks they had recently experienced.

Chapelle said to Rock that at least he was “smacked by someone of repute,” since the former was “attacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair”.

Rock laughed out so loud and quipped, “I got smacked by the softest (expletive) that ever rapped.”

For the unversed, Rock was slapped by Will Smith on the stage at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made fun of King Richard star’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith for her hair.

The two comedians also joked about other important current topics including the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard’s defamation trial and the Roe v. Wade warning.