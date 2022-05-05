Drew Barrymore calls Britney Spears for tell-all interview: ‘A unique conversation’

Drew Barrymore has extended an official invite to Britney Spears and has called on her for an “openhearted tell-all” since the termination of her conservatorship.

The host made the revelation in an interview with Variety and was quoted saying, “We can have a unique conversation.”

She even hailed Britney’s grit adding how, “There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back.”

In light of that, she feels ‘pumped’ to eventually have an ‘openhearted’ chat with the 90s pop icon.