Drew Barrymore calls Britney Spears for tell-all interview: ‘A unique conversation’

Drew Barrymore has extended an official invite to Britney Spears and has called on her for an “openhearted tell-all” since the termination of her conservatorship.
The host made the revelation in an interview with Variety and was quoted saying, “We can have a unique conversation.”
She even hailed Britney’s grit adding how, “There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back.”
In light of that, she feels ‘pumped’ to eventually have an ‘openhearted’ chat with the 90s pop icon.
Kim Kardashian accused of stealing Met Gala look from Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend
Brooklyn Beckham's ex-girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz also attended Met Gala
Kim Kardashian revealed that she lost 16lbs in three weeks to fit in the iconic dress
Kanye West's song 'Come to Life' landed in hot waters
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's video from their visit to Ripley’s museum sparked backlash
Khloe Kardashian recalled unforgettable moments from Met Gala