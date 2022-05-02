Pete Davidson 'enjoys poking at Kanye West', fans respond to his new tattoo dedicating to Kim's kids

Comedian Pete Davidson sparked headlines as he appeared to have a new tattoo dedicated to girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s children, but the internet can’t agree whether it’s a thumbs up or down.

The Saturday Night Live comedian recently showed off a previously unseen tattoo on his neck.

The initials ‘KNSCP’ were seen just below his right jaw sparking speculation that it refers to Kim and her four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, as the letters appear in age order.

Twitter erupted with reactions over Pete’s alleged tribute to the kids, with one Twitter user weighing in: ‘I’m starting to believe Pete enjoys poking at Kanye!’



Another agreed: ‘If this is true in regards to that new tattoo, it’s saying more about Pete & Kim than it does Kanye. That’s for sure. Let’s hope that Kanye stay strong, stay cool, & stay focus. As long as those children is good & safe; that’s all that should matter in my opinion.’

‘Agreed disrespectful. pete and kim have been dating 7 months and during the whole duration on their relationship kanye has made it very clear he doesn’t like pete.. feels like pete is pushing his buttons and if it’s not that pete must be obsessed with kim cause multiple tattoos?’ another reacted.