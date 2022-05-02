Bill Gates says he would marry ex-wife Melinda again as he had a ‘great marriage’ with her

File Footage

Bill Gates opened up about his marriage with ex-wife Melinda French Gates as the billionaire said he had a ‘great marriage’ with her.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, the Microsoft founder revealed that the last two years were “pretty dramatic” with the COVID and his divorce. However, he believes that the "weirdest part" for him was his children leaving.

He told the outlet, “Every marriage as the kids leave the house will go through a transition. Mine sadly went through this transition called divorce.”

“But from my point of view it was a great marriage. I wouldn’t have changed it. You know, I wouldn’t choose to marry someone else,” he added.

Bill continued: “Yes. I’m talking about would I marry Melinda all over again. In terms of my future, I don’t have any plans, but I highly recommend marriage.”

He further stated that he feels “lucky” that he still gets to work with his ex-wife, adding, “We have the annual employee meeting at the Foundation and the Giving Pledge and the annual meeting in June that she and I host together.”

The couple tied the knot in 1994 after dating for 7 years and announced their divorce after 27 years of togetherness in 2021.

They share three children together, two daughters, Jennifer and Phoebe, and a son Rory.