Meghan Markle wanted to be the NEXT Gwyneth Paltrow before royal status

Meghan Markle was inspired by Gwyneth Paltrow back in the day.

Royal author Tina Brown in her new book The Palace Papers reveals that the Duchess of Sussex had spent her pre-royal life 'furiously' obsessing over her blog, The Tig.

During filming of her hit Netflix show Suits, Ms Brown wrote of the Duchess of Sussex: “She often was still on set at four a.m. She spent the downtime furiously updating The Tig, which she was convinced, not without reason, could emulate the success of Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow’s canny second-act creation of a pampering and wellness e-commerce site, with its $550 (£437) healing quartz necklaces and $66 (£52) yoni eggs for enhanced orgasms.

“‘Meghan was always talking about Goop,' one of the Suits team told me.”

Meghan officially parted ways with her lifestyle website in 2017.

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig.

“What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity.

“You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being the change you wish to see in the world.”

She concluded her goodbye message: “Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything.”