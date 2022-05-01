Prince Charles finds William, Harry’s mood swings ‘unpredictable like Diana’

Prince Chares reportedly finds Prince William and Prince Harry’s mood swings ‘utterly unpredictable’ like Princess Diana.
This revelation has been made by royal commentator Robert Jobson who has worked with the royals’ for ‘years’ now.
He made the claim in this latest column for the Daily Mail, and it read, “To this day, Charles admits he often finds it difficult to gauge both William and Harry’s occasionally unpredictable moods.”
He also claimed, “'They both have quite extreme mood swings, just as Diana did,' said a former courtier.” Reportedly “She could be your best friend one minute and the next your worst enemy.”
Kanye West throws shade at his ex Kim Kardashian's now-boyfriend Pete Davidson
Adele dumped her longtime set designer, Esmeralda “Es” Devlin, amid rumors that the two had explosive arguments...
Trevor Noah roasted all members of the press and both political parties at the WH Correspondents' Dinner
Amal Clooney shows off her svelte figure in knitted vest and flared jeans
Kate Middleton will follow the tradition for Princess Charlotte’s birthday
Shailene Woodley has reportedly parted ways with Aaron Rodger