Prince Charles finds William, Harry’s mood swings ‘unpredictable like Diana’

Prince Chares reportedly finds Prince William and Prince Harry’s mood swings ‘utterly unpredictable’ like Princess Diana.

This revelation has been made by royal commentator Robert Jobson who has worked with the royals’ for ‘years’ now.

He made the claim in this latest column for the Daily Mail, and it read, “To this day, Charles admits he often finds it difficult to gauge both William and Harry’s occasionally unpredictable moods.”

He also claimed, “'They both have quite extreme mood swings, just as Diana did,' said a former courtier.” Reportedly “She could be your best friend one minute and the next your worst enemy.”