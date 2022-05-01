Kanye West moves on after Kim Kardashian drama, focusing on self-care

US rapper Kanye West is reportedly moving on and focusing on healing after former wife Kim Kardashian drama.



The Stronger singer is "working on himself" following the Kim Kardashian drama and is focusing on self-care, according to a report by the Reuters.

Kanye was married to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star from 2014 until 2022 and their messy divorce had seen him engage in social media row regarding their children North West, Chicago, Saint and Psalm.

But, the report says Kanye is now trying to ‘disconnect’ from all the drama.

It cited a source as saying, “Kanye has been laying low and focusing on healing. He is trying to disconnect from all the drama that happened between him and Kim.”

Kanye is currently dating Chaney Jones.