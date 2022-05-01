Angelina Jolie forced to evacuate under heavy Ukraine air raid sirens: Watch

A video of ‘distressed’ Angelina Jolie has just been uploaded and it showcases her fleeing the streets of Ukraine, underneath air raid sirens.
The 46-year-old star has been in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on a humanitarian mission, as the United Nations Refugee Agency’s special envoy.
The video captures Jolie’s descent from a staircase, all the way into the street.
The 46-second clip features a shaky sprint by Jolie and her team who can be seen urging reporters to please take “no more” video of the actor.
A few seconds in, Jolie can also be seen telling fans nearby that “I’m okay.”
Barely hours earlier, Jolie was papped grabbing a beverage in a nearby coffee shop and chatting up the locals.
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson make red carpet debut at White House Correspondents' Dinner
Naomi Judd dies of mental illness
Priyanka Chopra drops pictures as she attended live show of comedian Vir Das in Los Angeles
Ellen DeGeneres says iPhone didn't exist when her show began in 2003
Helen Mirren says, 'It's very important to allow the person you love to be who they are even you don't like it very...
Prince Harry's grandmother looked on healthy form during her latest official engagement at Windsor