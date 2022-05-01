Angelina Jolie forced to evacuate under heavy Ukraine air raid sirens: Watch

A video of ‘distressed’ Angelina Jolie has just been uploaded and it showcases her fleeing the streets of Ukraine, underneath air raid sirens.

The 46-year-old star has been in the Ukrainian city of Lviv on a humanitarian mission, as the United Nations Refugee Agency’s special envoy.

The video captures Jolie’s descent from a staircase, all the way into the street.

The 46-second clip features a shaky sprint by Jolie and her team who can be seen urging reporters to please take “no more” video of the actor.

A few seconds in, Jolie can also be seen telling fans nearby that “I’m okay.”

Check it out below:

File Footage

Barely hours earlier, Jolie was papped grabbing a beverage in a nearby coffee shop and chatting up the locals.





