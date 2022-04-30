Prince William focuses on royal work even on his wedding anniversary

Prince William focused on his royal work even on his 11th wedding anniversary with Kate Middleton on Friday.
The Duke of Cambridge spoke to the emergency responders and residents who have been impacted by the severe flooding in Australia in recent months.
He held a video call with those affected by the Australian floods.
Later, the Prince posted his photo on the official Twitter handle, saying “The sheer magnitude and long term impacts the floods in Australia have had on those affected is devastating.
“The speed of the destruction has resulted in thousands left without homes, businesses and income.”
He further said, “Residents and emergency responders are continuing to work together to rebuild shattered neighbourhoods and recover from this natural disaster.”
