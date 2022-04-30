Johnny Depp’s manager lifts veil off Amber Heard’s alcohol consumption: ‘She’s the problem’

Johnny Depp’s business manager reveals who the ‘actual alcoholic’ was during the length of his marriage to Amber Heard.

The revelations have been made by Depp's business manager Ed White in a testimony to the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

He told the judge and jury that he once paid over $160,000 in bar tab bills attributed to Amber Heard.

Whereas Johnny Depp’s “wine bill had shrunk to virtually zero,” because he never did “consume that much in the way of wine.”

Ms Heard however had expensive preferences when it came to her wine and always preferred a brand that costs nearly $500 a bottle.

For those unversed, nearly 13 of those bottles were served at her 30th birthday bash, on April 21st 2016, and it was around the same day that Depp had come under a major financial crisis.