90's pop sensation Taz from Stereo Nation passes away

Taz from Stereo Nation has passed away in hospital, his family said in a statement on Friday.

According to reports, Taz had been suffering from hernia.

He was due to have surgery two years ago but it was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus.

Tributes poured in after the news of his death surfaced online.

The singer whose real name was Tarsem Singh Saini, was previously known as Johnny Zee.

Taz rose to fame in 1989 with his album ‘Hit The Deck’.