UK primary school says its student was lucky to meet Meghan Markle in The Hague

A British school on Friday said one of its students met Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games 2022.
Gear Primary School said in a Twitter statement that one of their GPS Class 10 pupils went to the Netherlands to witness the games during the Easter holidays and met the Duchess of Sussex.
Sharing the picture of the student, the school's Twitter account said, "Wow! One of our GPSClass10 pupils was lucky enough to go to the Invictus games during the Easter holidays and met Meghan Markle. What a lovely moment to remember as well as being at the Games itself. "
