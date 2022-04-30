UK primary school says its student was lucky to meet Meghan Markle in The Hague

A British school on Friday said one of its students met Meghan Markle during the Invictus Games 2022.

Gear Primary School said in a Twitter statement that one of their GPS Class 10 pupils went to the Netherlands to witness the games during the Easter holidays and met the Duchess of Sussex.

