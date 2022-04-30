 
UK primary school says its student was lucky to meet Meghan Markle in The Hague

By Web Desk
April 30, 2022
A British school on Friday said   one of its students met Meghan Markle  during  the Invictus Games 2022.

Gear Primary School said in a Twitter statement that one of their GPS Class 10 pupils went to  the Netherlands  to witness the games during the Easter holidays   and met  the Duchess of Sussex.

Sharing the picture of the student, the school's Twitter account said, "Wow! One of our GPSClass10 pupils was lucky enough to go to the Invictus games during the Easter holidays and met Meghan Markle. What a lovely moment to remember as well as being at the Games itself. "