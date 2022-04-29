Astroworld documentary ‘Concert Crush’ maker says Travis Scott should be in jail

The Astroworld Music Festival tragedy from last year is all set to be presented on screen in a documentary, titled Concert Crush.

Speaking about the documentary, director Charlie Minn said that American rapper Travis Scott should be behind the bars after ten people died and more than 300 attendees were injured while surging toward the stage during Scott's performance.

Speaking to Page Six, Minn said, “In my opinion, he is a criminal. Ten people died. How do we get around that?”

“The reason he deserves criticism and jail time, he knew there was a problem,” Minn claimed.

“He acknowledged an ambulance in the crowd. He noticed people passed out and stopped the show on three occasions. I’m not saying he knew people were dead, but he knew there was a problem. An ambulance is not an ice cream truck.”

The documentary will release in selected theaters in Texas starting Friday for one week. It will be available to stream online.

Concert Crush features interviews with eight people who attended the concert and who give eyewitness accounts of what happened.

Minn says he is trying to give victims a voice and tells us he hopes, “every concert organizer and promoter uses Astroworld as a model what not to do.”

“I don’t want to see another person get hurt at a concert again,” he says. “Last time I checked you are supposed to go for fun and not to fight for your life.”