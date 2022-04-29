Rose Leslie on Kit Harington’s alcohol issues: ‘Recognises himself as an addict’

File Footage





Rose Leslie has opened up about her husband, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington’s issues with alcohol abuse in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Talking to the magazine for an interview published on Thursday, Leslie shared: “For Kit, being an addict, it’s very important for him to recognize himself as such.”

Leslie, who starred as Ygritte in GoT alongside Harington’s Jon Snow, added: “The AA community has provided such a loving space for him to feel heard, to make sure he’s not alone.”

She also stated that “if it weren’t for rehab, Harington would be in a very different headspace right now.”

Harington and Leslie met on the sets of GoT and eventually tied the know in 2018. They also welcomed their first child, a boy, just last year.

Following the end of GoT in 2019, Harington opened up about his addiction issues and treatment, telling The Sunday Times at the time that he had been going through “some pretty horrible stuff”.