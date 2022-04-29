Ellen DeGeneres filled with gratitude to record last tape of her talk show

FileFootage

Ellen DeGeneres appeared filled with gratitude as she filmed last episode of her long-running talk show The Ellen Show.



Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 64-year-old television host posted a photo of her sitting on the set of the show while she brought tears into her followers’ eyes with a heart-touching note.

“Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26th,” her caption read.

“When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist,' she said. "Social Media didn’t exist,” she continued.

“We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not,” DeGeneres revisited.

The famed host further went on to share that amidst the major changes taken into the world, “[her] goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour.”

“Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy,” she added before expressing gratitude towards viewers, writing, “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”