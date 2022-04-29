 
Lagertha actress reacts to Time magazine cover featuring Ukrainian president

By Web Desk
April 29, 2022
Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick  on Thursday   once again voiced her support  for Ukraine after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared on the cover of Time magazine.

Sharing the cover of the magazine , the  "Vikings" actress said she stands but Ukraine .


The Ukrainian origin actress played the role of  Lagertha in  hit TV series  "Vikings ".

She is currently starring in popular TV show Big Sky.Russian forces have killed thousands of people and injured hundreds others. More than three million people have fled the war since Putin's forces  invaded the country.