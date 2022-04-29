Christina Hall responds to Ant Anstead wanting full custody of son: ‘I’m a good mom’

Christina Hall has responded to her ex-husband Ant Anstead filing for full custody of their two-year-old son

American TV star Christina Hall has responded to her ex-husband Ant Anstead filing for full custody of their two-year-old, telling People magazine that ‘she’s a good mom’.

Talking to the outlet after news about Anstead’s decision broke on Thursday, Hall said: “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me.”

She went on to state: “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

“I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Anstead is yet to comment on Hall’s statement, however, the outlet reported that his rep has been contacted.

Hall and Anstead tied the knot in 2018 in a surprise ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, California, and welcomed son Hudson in September 2019.

The pair, however, broke up just a year later, with Hall announcing in September 2020: “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority.