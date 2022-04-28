Camila Cabello shares touching note on anxiety and mental health

Camila Cabello slams ‘toxic positivity’ in her latest Insta post: See here

Camila Cabello stressed on the importance of mental health, describing it as "real" on her social media.



Few hours ago, the Señorita hit-maker turned to Instagram story to share a post in which she slammed people who highlighted “toxic positivity and undermine “anxious feelings”.

The singer pointed out in the caption, “True. Sometimes need help and saying [expletive] like that only makes us feel shame and guilt,” it read.

Reportedly, many psychologists argued that dismissing true, inner feelings can cause more harm than good to mental health.

Earlier, in an interview with People, the Academy winning songwriter opened up about her struggle with “crippling anxiety” during pandemic months after split with her two-year boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

The singer-songwriter added that the only therapy worked for her was “staying true to herself”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Cabello released her third album Familia which embarked on “familiar themes of love and anxiety”.