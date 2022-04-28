Alia Bhatt surpasses JLO, Chris Hemsworth in top Global Celeb Influencers: Report

Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine these days as the actress has caught the attention by taking the spot among top 10 global celebrity influencers.
According to the latest numbers by The Influencer Marketing Hub, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star has taken over Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr by gaining sixth position among top Celeb Instagram Influencers list.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar ranked 13th and 14th respectively.
The outlet mentioned that Dear Zindagi actress has a whopping 64.1 million followers on Instagram with huge engagement rate of 3.57 percent.
To note, the top of the list is Zendaya with her Spiderman co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland in second position.
Others included Dwayne Johnson, South Korean rapper J Hope and Will Smith in the top 10 list.
In last few weeks, the 29-year-old’s IG attracted lots of traffic because of her wedding with long-time beau Ranbir Kapoor.
As far as work is concerned, she will be making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot.
Matthew Hutchins called out the police department for releasing the body-cam video from 'Rust' set
Khalil Ur Rehman says he committed a sin by casting Mahira Khan as lead in ‘Sadqay Tumhare’
Ewan McGregor married Mary Elizabeth Winstead in a small ceremony on Tuesday
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's kids were kept in dark about Travis Barker's proposal
Billie Eilish, Sarah Michelle Gellar shower love to each other on social media
Elon Musk reportedly had a brief romantic fling with Amber Heard after her breakup with Johnny Depp