Kylie Jenner posts rare throwback pregnancy snap with daughter Stormi, leaves fans in awe

File footage

Model and reality TV star Kylie Jenner kept her second pregnancy relatively private.

However, on Wednesday, the Kardashians alum took the internet by storm after posting a never-before-seen throwback picture from last year, in which she was seen cradling her growing baby bump.

The heart-warming ‘special’ picture also featured Kylie’s firstborn, daughter Stormi Webster, 4, who was seen planting a kiss on her mum’s bare bump.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 24, welcomed her second child, a baby boy - who she has not named yet - back in February with partner Travis Scott.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Kardashians alum posted the adorable picture under the caption, “a special throwback (followed by a heart emoticon)”

The picture featured the gorgeous mother-daughter duo flaunting their perfect style. As Kylie donned an oversized pink trench coat, paired with a crop top and pants, Stormi, on the other hand, looked adorable in a mustard floral dress as she kissed her mum's tummy.

Meanwhile, Kylie and Scott have yet to name their newborn son as they revealed that his birth name Wolf Webster didn't suit him.

In an interview, the model said, "We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything. So I don’t want to announce a new name and then change it again. So, yeah, we're just not ready to share."



