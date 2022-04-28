Travis Barker wanted dad Robert’s ‘permission’ to propose to Kourtney Kardashian?

Kris Jenner makes adorable admission about Travis Barker’s sweet side, and how he asked for Robert’s permission before getting engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.
“He came over and asked for her hand in marriage,” the momager recalls during a makeup priming session, in a new episode for Hulu’s The Kardashians.
“And I was like … it was so sweet and so tender, and then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it.”
For those unversed, the attorney lost his life to oesophagal cancer back in 2003.
During the episode, Kris wiped away tears during her admission but assured fans “It’s all happy.”
“I wish that your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it’s the first time that she’s getting married. Isn’t that cute?”
Lady Gaga says: "Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you"
Billy Bob Thornton’s son Harry James previously claimed that Fox and Kelly are coping his dad's romance with...
Kate Middleton and Princess Anne have teamed up to highlight organisations working on maternal healthcare
Fast & Furious director Justin Lin has announced that he will no longer be directing the next installment
A royal expert thinks that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a mistake by leaving the royal family
Prince Andrew is expected to lose his Freedom of the City of York honour by tonight