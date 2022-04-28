Travis Barker wanted dad Robert’s ‘permission’ to propose to Kourtney Kardashian?

Kris Jenner makes adorable admission about Travis Barker’s sweet side, and how he asked for Robert’s permission before getting engaged to Kourtney Kardashian.

“He came over and asked for her hand in marriage,” the momager recalls during a makeup priming session, in a new episode for Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“And I was like … it was so sweet and so tender, and then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it.”

For those unversed, the attorney lost his life to oesophagal cancer back in 2003.

During the episode, Kris wiped away tears during her admission but assured fans “It’s all happy.”

“I wish that your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it’s the first time that she’s getting married. Isn’t that cute?”