Donald Trump makes big claim about Queen and Camilla on Piers Morgan's new talk show

During his appearance in Piers Morgan's new show, former US President Donald Trump spoke of his visit to the royal banquet in 2019 and meeting with Queen Elizabeth.

“She (Camilla) was on my right, the Queen was on my left, and I said ‘Queen, I will have to talk to Camilla for a little while too'. We couldn't break apart,” Donald Trump said.



While talking about Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, the former US President said, “She was funny, smart, she was quick and she was great. I like her too. I like Charles.”

When asked if Charles and Camilla will make a good King and Queen when the time comes, Donald Trump said, “'I hope so. I think it's going to be tricky because they are truly replacing a legend when you talk about this woman (the Queen).”

During the show, Trump also shared his thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.