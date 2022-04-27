Helen Skelton spotted without wedding ring after split from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton was seen without her wedding ring as she stepped out for the first time on Tuesday after announcing the end of her nine-year marriage with her husband Richie Myler.

Dressed casually in jeans and a nautical striped T-shirt emblazoned with the positive message, Helen was carrying her four-month-old daughter, Elsie Kate, in a baby carrier, and was on the phone with her other hand.

The Countryfile presenter, 38, appeared to be in a cheerful mood as she paused to hold a brief discussion during the appearance in Leeds, and even broke into a smile while holding her daughter's carrier over an arm.

Helen announced her separation from sportsman Richie, 31, in a statement on Monday, confirming he had 'left the family home' they shared with sons Ernie, six, Louis, five, and four-month-old daughter Elsie Kate.

Breaking the news of her separation on Instagram, she wrote: 'Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.'