Kim Kardashian causes stir as she testifies at 'Blac Chyna' trial

Kim Kardashian testified Tuesday that she had no memory of making any attempt to kill the reality show that starred her brother Rob Kardashian and his former fiancée Blac Chyna.

The 41-year-old acknowledged demanding that Chyna be kept off of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" after hearing Chyna had abused her brother.



"I will not go into a toxic work environment," Kardashian said of her refusal to work with Chyna. "On my own show, I have the power to do that."

Kardashian took the stand for an hour in a Los Angeles courtroom in a civil trial in which Chyna alleges that Kardashian and three other members of her family defamed Chyna and convinced producers and the network to cancel the spinoff show, "Rob & Chyna."

Her testimony was mostly unremarkable - she spent much of it saying "I don´t remember"

She caused a stir when she walked from the gallery to the witness stand wearing a dark gray pinstriped suit with white sneakers. The moment she stepped down, several reporters dashed from the courtroom to file stories.

Chyna's attorney Lynne Ciani showed Kardashian a series of text messages from late 2016 and early 2017 with Kardashian's name attached.

In every case, Kardashian said she had no memory of sending them, though she didn't deny their likely legitimacy.