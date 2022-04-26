Thomas Markle slams Harry and Meghan for not bringing Archie, Lilibet when they visited Queen

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle has strongly criticized Prince Harry and Meghan for not bringing Archie and Lilibet with them when they visited Queen Elizabeth II, saying the monarch has a right to meet her great-grandchildren.
Thomas Markle, 77 slammed Prince Harry and Meghan while speaking to GB News on Monday.
He said “Not bringing the children was another slap in the face to the Queen.”
Thomas Markle tells Dan Wootton that he thinks Meghan and Prince Harry should have brought their children to meet the Queen.
“It was very rude and the wrong thing to do. It makes no sense at all…I don’t know if it’s Meghan or if it’s Harry but the Queen should have every right to see her great-grandchildren and I should have the right to see my grandchildren. So if they show up I hope they bring the kids.”
