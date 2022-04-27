Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘turning off viewers’ with ‘perplexing content’

Experts slam Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘perplexing content’ and accused them of ‘turning off viewers’.

Marketing expert and professor Cele Otnes issued this accusation during her interview with Express UK.

She was quoted saying, “I'm perplexed why we are seeing the events in real life (e.g, at the Invictus ceremonies last year), and why there is any ‘content value’ to seeing these edited again in Netflix shows.”

“For example, we often don't view the fights or content on the Kardashian programs prior to them airing; we only hear about them.”

“I'm not sure how much inherent value Harry and Meghan are bringing to Netflix; there is some discussion that they are in fact contributing to the disinterest in, and market devaluation, of Netflix.”