Prince Charles, Harry’s real cause of rift unearthed: ‘So neglectful’

The real cause of rift between Prince Charles and Prince Harry has just been broken down by experts.
This revelation has been made by royal expert and biographer Penny Junor, in her interview with the Daily Beast.
She chalked it up to Prince Charles being ‘less present, and neglectful’ of his children.
She was quoted saying, “It is a slightly tricky relationship because Charles has always been quite a remote figure, he has always been consumed by work.”
“That’s not a product of a lack of love,” she clarified in her interview.
“It’s a product of the fact he is so focused on his work, and the need to make a difference in the world that, like many people who are seeking to make a difference in the world, he has sometimes overlooked friends and loved ones beside him.”
